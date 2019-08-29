Govt to Construct 36 New Duplex Flats for MPs in North Avenue
All the flats, which will have a view of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be constructed by the Central Public Works Department, the prime construction agency of the central government.
For Representation
New Delhi: The government plans to construct 36 new duplex flats for Members of Parliament in North Avenue in Lutyens' Delhi.
According to an official, these flats will come up in place of old bungalows which had been built after the country's Independence.
All the flats, which will have a view of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be constructed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the prime construction agency of the central government.
Old bungalows located in South and North Avenues, will be demolished in a phased manner, official said.
This is the second phase of a plan to construct duplex flats. In the first, the CPWD constructed 36 flats in North Avenue, which were recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"We have started working on a proposal to construct 36 new duplex flats which will have modular kitchens, four bedrooms each, a lift and an office area.
"As per the plan, old bungalows which were constructed after Independence will be demolished and the new ones will come up there," he said.
He said that in next one-and-a-half years, all these duplex flats will be constructed by the agency.
These low-rise flats will be equipped with solar panels, LED lights, a dedicated basement parking for two cars each and all modern amenities to cater to Parliamentarians, official said.
