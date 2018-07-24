English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Govt to Enact Law, if Needed, to Curb Lynching: Rajnath Singh
Opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, raised the issue in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour and demanded that the Centre take action to curb lynching incidents.
File photo of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Government will enact a law, if necessary, to curb incidents of lynching, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday amid Opposition outcry over such incidents.
Opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, raised the issue in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour and demanded that the Centre take action to curb lynching incidents.
Responding to the criticism, Singh said the government has taken the issue seriously.
A 28-year-old man was lynched on suspicion of being a cow smuggler in Lalawandi village in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Saturday last.
On Monday, the Home Ministry announced setting up of two high-level committees to suggest ways and legal framework to effectively deal with incidents of mob violence and lynching.
The government would look at taking stringent action against culprits and would enact a law, if necessary, to curb incidents of lynching, Singh said.
While one committee is headed by Singh, the other panel is headed by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba.
The committees were set up a week after the Supreme Court asked the central government to enact a law to deal with incidents of lynching and take action on mob violence.
Also Watch
Opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, raised the issue in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour and demanded that the Centre take action to curb lynching incidents.
Responding to the criticism, Singh said the government has taken the issue seriously.
A 28-year-old man was lynched on suspicion of being a cow smuggler in Lalawandi village in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Saturday last.
On Monday, the Home Ministry announced setting up of two high-level committees to suggest ways and legal framework to effectively deal with incidents of mob violence and lynching.
The government would look at taking stringent action against culprits and would enact a law, if necessary, to curb incidents of lynching, Singh said.
While one committee is headed by Singh, the other panel is headed by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba.
The committees were set up a week after the Supreme Court asked the central government to enact a law to deal with incidents of lynching and take action on mob violence.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Sunday 22 July , 2018
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
Monday 23 July , 2018 CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Friday 20 July , 2018 After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Sunday 22 July , 2018 Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Honor 9N With Notch Display, Dual Camera Launched in India Starting at Rs 11,999
- Formula One Chiefs Rule Out Miami Grand Prix in 2019
- Sony Makes a 48-megapixel Sensor, Smartphone Camera Wars to Start Again?
- Six Months After First Hunger Death, Workers in Jharkhand's Coal Mining Hub Fear They May Be Next
- Top 10 Most Exciting Smartphones Launched in 2018
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...