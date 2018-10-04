English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt to Finalise Air India Revival Package in 10-15 Days, Says Civil Aviation Secretary RN Choubey
The difficult situation in the airline sector is mainly on account of high crude prices and depreciation of the rupee, Civil Aviation Secretary RN Choubey told reporters after his meeting with Economic Affairs Secretary SC Garg.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The government is likely to finalise a revival package for debt-laden Air India in 10 to 15 days, a senior official said Thursday.
Earlier this year, efforts for strategic disinvestment of the airline failed to take off. The national carrier is estimated to have a debt burden of more than Rs 50,000 crore.
Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey said the government is likely to finalise Air India revival package in 10-15 days.
The difficult situation in the airline sector is mainly on account of high crude prices and depreciation of the rupee, he told reporters after his meeting with Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg.
The government has been looking at ways, including sale of non-core assets, to bolster the carrier's fortunes.
Air India is staying afloat on a bailout package extended by the previous UPA regime in 2012.
Earlier in the day, Choubey said the impact of increase in fuel prices and fall in the rupee have not significantly impacted air fares.
"There is good competition in the market and airlines are absorbing the increased costs. Now, how long can they absorb and when will they increase their ticket prices, that is a commercial decision," he added.
Earlier this year, efforts for strategic disinvestment of the airline failed to take off. The national carrier is estimated to have a debt burden of more than Rs 50,000 crore.
Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey said the government is likely to finalise Air India revival package in 10-15 days.
The difficult situation in the airline sector is mainly on account of high crude prices and depreciation of the rupee, he told reporters after his meeting with Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg.
The government has been looking at ways, including sale of non-core assets, to bolster the carrier's fortunes.
Air India is staying afloat on a bailout package extended by the previous UPA regime in 2012.
Earlier in the day, Choubey said the impact of increase in fuel prices and fall in the rupee have not significantly impacted air fares.
"There is good competition in the market and airlines are absorbing the increased costs. Now, how long can they absorb and when will they increase their ticket prices, that is a commercial decision," he added.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Woman Who Almost Fell Off Mumbai Local in Viral Video Gets Slammed With Charges
- 2018 Ford Aspire Facelift Launched in India for Rs 5.55 Lakh, Gets New Engine
- Boeing Has Outlined Its Vision For Space Aircraft And Aerospace Traffic Management Systems
- 2018 Ford Aspire Facelift to Launch in India Today, All You Need to Know
- New Study Reveals How Sleep Deprivation Could be Affecting Your Work
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...