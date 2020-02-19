Govt to Formulate National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights
According to the notice, a country's plan is expected to demonstrate how these principles are already being implemented, what the gaps are, and how they should be addressed.
File Photo of Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of India Nirmala Sitharaman.
New Delhi: The Corporate Affairs Ministry is undertaking "rigorous consultations" with stakeholders for formulating a National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights, according to a public notice. The ministry, which implements the companies law, is steering the process of formulating the plan. "The obligation to draft a NAP (National Action Plan) stems from India's endorsement of the United Nations Guiding Principles (UNGPs) on Business and Human Rights adopted in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC)," as per the notice.
It would be based on three principles -- "State Duty to Protect", "Corporate Responsibility to Respect" and "Access to Remedy". According to the notice, a country's plan is expected to demonstrate how these principles are already being implemented, what the gaps are, and how they should be addressed.
The UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights (UNWG) has prepared a guidance note on NAP that mentions about four criteria, including that the plan should be based on UNGP as well as developed in an inclusive and transparent manner.
At present, about 45 countries, including India, are either drafting or have finalised their NAPs, the notice said. "The ministry is currently undertaking rigorous consultations with all stakeholders to finalise the document at the earliest," it said. In this regard, the ministry has sought comments on developing the NAP, and submission deadline is March 10.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar Bare it All For Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar
- Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Resemblance to Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia in '83 Will Amaze You
- You Have Been Warned: Do Not Install The Latest Windows 10 Updates on Your PC
- India Recommended as Hosts as AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Among 3 Bidders
- Sneak Peek into FIFA's Legacy Projects Ahead of U-17 Women's World Cup in India