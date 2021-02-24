Centre to Soon Launch CoWin 2.0 App for Next Phase of Vaccination Beginning March 1

As the next phase of vaccination in India begins on March 1, the inoculation drive will be driven by Co-WIN 2.0 which the government plans to launch in the next few days, government sources said. The eligible population of those over 60 years and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to self-register on the app.

“The process will be demand-based and there will be multiple channels for beneficiaries to register such as CoWin 2.0 app, Aarogya Setu and Common Service Centres,” government sources told CNN-News18 on Wednesday.

“Beneficiaries above the age of 45 will have to upload and provide a certificate from a doctor to prove they have a specific comorbidity,” they added.

Beneficiaries will have an option of choosing the date and location of their nearest vaccination site; an option to choose between public-run or private-run centres; option to update age and a digital certificate will be given to beneficiaries after the first does of vaccination.

The guidelines and key suggestions for the blueprint of next phase of vaccination has been deliberated on by the top most relevant experts of the country — and the government is expected to announce the details soon.

The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive will begin on March 1, with priority given to people over 60 and those over 45 with comorbidities, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in media briefing today.

The jabs will be given at 10,000 government-run centres which will be free of cost and 20,000 private centres. The charges for vaccination at privately centre will be confirmed in the coming days.