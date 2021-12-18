Govt to Launch 'Good Governance Week' on Monday to Redress Public Grievances at Village Level Across India

The Narendra Modi government is launching a nationwide ‘Good Governance Week’ campaign from December 20 along with the states, with the motto of taking good administration down to the villages (Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur).

The main aim will be to redress and dispose of pending public grievances across the country, which could be at over 10 lakh as per an initial estimate, and the updating and adding of citizen charters at the state level. A senior official said the campaign’s aim is “citizen-focused”.

Central officials said all states have expressed willingness to participate and district collectors will be involved. Each Tehsil (block) will participate in the same.

The Centre has created WhatsApp groups with states and guidelines have been issued. The government will monitor the exercise through a central portal created for the purpose. District Collectors are expected to visit the Tehsils and monitor execution of the campaign till village level. A ‘Good Governance Index’ will also be launched on December 25.

While the Centre has specified five parameters to the states for the six-day campaign, many states like Haryana, Odisha, Maharashtra and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir have added many more services to the campaign. The Centre, earlier this year, ran its own campaign to clear over 3 lakh pending citizens’ grievances at the central level, officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present at the conclusion of the ‘Good Governance Week’ on December 25, which is celebrated as ‘Good Governance Day’ to mark the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, will be launching the campaign on Monday.

