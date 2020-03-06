Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Govt to Launch Verification Drive After Receiving 1,700 Compensation Applications From Delhi Riots Victims

The government wants the verification exercise at the earliest so that victims get compensation as soon as possible.

PTI

Updated:March 6, 2020, 5:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Govt to Launch Verification Drive After Receiving 1,700 Compensation Applications From Delhi Riots Victims
A man stands in a burnt shop which was set ablaze by rioters, in a violence-affected area of Northeast Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Saturday will launch a two-day mega drive for release of compensation to victims of the Delhi violence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

The government wants the verification exercise at the earliest so that victims get compensation as soon as possible, Sisodia told a press conference.

The drive will be headed by six senior IAS officers, he said.

Sisodia said that the government has so far received around 1,700 compensation forms.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia and Environment Minister Gopal Rai visited northeast Delhi's Idgah area in Mustfabad and interacted with locals.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram