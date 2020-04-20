Govt to Procure 5 Lakh Rapid Test Kits for Covid-19 from South Korea: Sources

New Delhi: India will procure at least 5 lakh rapid test kits from South Korea, sources in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday. The kits will arrive in four consignments starting April 30 as a part of the central pool and will be given to states.

The rapid test kits help examine whether a person has developed antibodies in their blood stream to fight the novel coronavirus, which indicates whether a person has been exposed to or has COVID-19.

As the country tries to ramp up testing in its fight to contain the spread of COVID-19, at least 36 deaths and 1,553 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. India's current rate of doubling cases stands at 7.5 days, said the government, adding that 18 states have even better doubling rates.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube