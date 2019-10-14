Govt to Release 5 Punjab Police Personnel Serving Life Term for Offences During Militancy
The decision came a fortnight after the Union Home Ministry decided to release eight Sikh prisoners, lodged in different jails in the country for committing crimes during the militancy in Punjab.
Photo for representation
New Delhi: Five police personnel, undergoing life sentence for offences committed during militancy in Punjab, will be released from jails after the Centre approved a proposal of the state government in this effect, officials said.
"The government of India has accepted the request of the government of Punjab for grant of special remission and release of five Punjab Police personnel undergoing sentence in different jails in Punjab for offences committed during militancy period in Punjab," a home ministry official said.
