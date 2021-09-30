Govt to Start Platform to Help Senior Citizens, Wanting to Work, Find Jobs

The Government of India has taken a major step in the interest of the senior citizens of the country. The government is preparing a platform — the Senior Able Citizens for Re-employment in Dignity (SACRED) — for the senior citizens to help them get jobs. The platform is named “Rozgar Exchange”, and it will be officially launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on October 1, 2021.

The interactive platform, the first of its kind in the country, will help the stakeholders meet each other virtually and discuss employment opportunities. The government has also started a helpline number for senior citizens. People above the age of 60 years, willing to work, can register and search for employment according to their skills on this platform.

As far as the application process is concerned, senior citizens will have to register themselves on the portal. The registered citizens will be required to provide information about their education, experience, skills, interests etc. However, the ministry has made it clear that it does not guarantee 100% employment, and it will depend on the companies if they give the job to the senior citizens on the basis of their eligibility.

According to sources, the ministry has also written a letter urging industry chambers like CII, Ficci and Assocham to help senior citizens who are willing to work find employment. The government has also started a nationwide toll-free helpline ‘Elder Line’ 14567 for senior citizens so that they get assistance for pension, legal issues, emotional support, help against harassment, and help in homelessness etc.

According to government reports, the number of senior citizens in the country is increasing rapidly. As per old census data, there were 76 million senior citizens in the year 2001. In 2011, the number increased to 10.4 crores and at present, it is 13.3 crores.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here