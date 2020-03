Govt to Supply 7kg Per Person Subsidised Foodgrains under PDS for 3 Months, Says Food Minister Official

New Delhi: The government will supply over next three months additional 2 kg subsidised foodgrains under the PDS, taking the total monthly quota to 7 kg per person, a senior Food Ministry official said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the Food Ministry's proposed to supply extra two kilo subsidised foodgrains to over 80 crore people registered under the Public Distribution System (PDS) amid nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The official said the extra two kilo subsidised foodgrains over and above the existing monthly quota will be supplied for only the next three months to all ration card holders.

Under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the government is supplying 5 kg of foodgrains per month to over 80 crore people at a highly subsidised price. Wheat is supplied at Rs 2 per kg and rice at Rs 3 per kg.

