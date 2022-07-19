Govt to Table Weapons of Mass Destruction Bill in Rajya Sabha Today

The Government is set to table The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022′ in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday amid possibilities of the opposition continuing to demand a discussion on GST rate hike, Agnipath scheme and other issues.

Chaos reigned the Upper House on Monday with the opposition staging a protest demanding discussions on a host of issues including Agneepath scheme, GST rate hike besides other issues.

Opposition members had given notices seeking suspension of business which were turned down. Amid din, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu, presiding over his last session of his tenure, adjourned the House for the day.

According to list business, the Government is likely to table the weapons of mass destruction bill for consideration and passing.

Union Minister for External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar will move the Bill to amend the existing Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005, passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration and pass the bill.

Bhubaneshwar Kalita and M Thambidurai are likely to present the report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on ‘Review of education standards, accreditation process, research, examination reforms and academic environment in Deemed/Private Universities/other Higher Education Institutions”.

Union ministers Pankaj Chaudhary , Dr Bhagwat Karad and Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar will lay papers on the table.

