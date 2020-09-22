Govt Trying To Undertake Ganga-like Rejuvenation Of Other Rivers: Official

New Delhi: The government is trying to undertake river rejuvenation programmes on the lines of the Ganga mission in other parts of the country,a top official of the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Tuesday. Addressing a webinar, Jal Shakti Ministry secretary U P Singh said lessons have been learnt while undertaking the Namami Gange Mission and these are being applied to other river basins in the country. My ministry (the Jal Shakti Ministry) is not only concerned about Ganga… Now all the rivers which were earlier part of the Environment and Forest and Climate Change (ministry) have come to us,” Singh said. We are trying to do similar things for all other rivers as far as the country is concerned. Certain lessons have been learnt from Ganga…we are applying to all river basins of the country, he said.

The official also listed out the work undertaken by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to rejuvenate the river. The mission dealt with two aspects while carrying out the work of river rejuvenation — one is industrial and sewerage management while the other is ensuring river flow, he said.

