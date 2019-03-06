English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt Warns Employees of 'Consequences' if They Go On Strike on March 13
Citing existing rules, the order said instructions prohibit government servants from participating in any form of strike, including mass casual leave, go slow, etc, or any action that abet any form of strike/protest.
Photo for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Centre has warned its employees of consequences if they go on strike on March 13 to protest against the New Pension Scheme (NPS), the personnel ministry has said in an order.
It has been brought to notice that the National Joint Council of Action (NJCA) has decided to organise dharna/demonstrations in front of Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, and across the country on March 13 in order to protest against the NPS, the ministry said.
Citing existing rules, the order said instructions prohibit government servants from participating in any form of strike, including mass casual leave, go slow, etc, or any action that abet any form of strike/protest.
"Any employee going on strike in any form would face the consequences which, besides deduction of wages, may also include appropriate disciplinary action," it said.
All officers have been requested to not sanction casual leave or any other kind of leave, if applied for, during the period of the proposed strike and ensure that the willing employees are allowed hindrance-free entry into the office premises, the order stated.
The ministry has also sought a report from all divisional heads in case employees go on strike. They have been asked to forward the report indicating the number and details of employees absent on the day of the strike, it said.
The personnel ministry has asked officers concerned of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards majority of important government buildings, to ensure strict vigil on all entry gates and if necessary, deploy extra security personnel for the purpose.
There are around 48.41 lakh central government employees.
It has been brought to notice that the National Joint Council of Action (NJCA) has decided to organise dharna/demonstrations in front of Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, and across the country on March 13 in order to protest against the NPS, the ministry said.
Citing existing rules, the order said instructions prohibit government servants from participating in any form of strike, including mass casual leave, go slow, etc, or any action that abet any form of strike/protest.
"Any employee going on strike in any form would face the consequences which, besides deduction of wages, may also include appropriate disciplinary action," it said.
All officers have been requested to not sanction casual leave or any other kind of leave, if applied for, during the period of the proposed strike and ensure that the willing employees are allowed hindrance-free entry into the office premises, the order stated.
The ministry has also sought a report from all divisional heads in case employees go on strike. They have been asked to forward the report indicating the number and details of employees absent on the day of the strike, it said.
The personnel ministry has asked officers concerned of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards majority of important government buildings, to ensure strict vigil on all entry gates and if necessary, deploy extra security personnel for the purpose.
There are around 48.41 lakh central government employees.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
-
Saturday 02 March , 2019
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Saturday 02 March , 2019 'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's How Kylie Jenner Built Her Billion Dollar Enterprise Brick by Brick
- Junglee Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal is New Age Tarzan in Chuck Russell’s Film
- Chandan Prabhakar Opens Up on Missing From The Kapil Sharma Show, Says Not Doing It Intentionally
- Jailbirds: Opium-Addicted Parrots are Robbing Poppy Farms in Madhya Pradesh
- Everything You Need to Know About The SPICE-2000 Smart Bombs Used by The IAF in Balakot Strikes: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results