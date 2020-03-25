Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Govt Warns of Action Under IPC for Violating Mandatory Quarantine

All those who have been directed by healthcare personnel to remain under strict home or hospital quarantine shall comply with the directives failing which they will be liable to face legal action under section 188 of IPC, the order said.

PTI

Updated:March 25, 2020, 6:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Govt Warns of Action Under IPC for Violating Mandatory Quarantine
Workers prepare beds to set up a quarantine facility amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Howrah on the outskirts of Kolkata. (Representative image: Reuters)

New Delhi: Action shall be taken under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobeying public servant's lawful order) if mandatory quarantine is violated, a directive issued by the Maharashtra government said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night announced a 21-day lockdown for containing the coronavirus outbreak. Restrictions were already in place in Maharashtra.

During the lockdown period, people should step out only for "permitted activities while strictly observing social distancing norms", the order said.

Steps will be taken to ensure that there is no disruption of supply of essential commodities, it said.

All those who have been directed by healthcare personnel to remain under strict home or hospital quarantine "shall comply with the directives failing which they will be liable to face legal action under section 188 of IPC", the order said.

Violation of section 188 attracts jail term of one month or fine up to Rs 200, or both.

If the "disobedience causes danger to human life, health or safety", the person can be punished with six months' jail term and a fine of Rs 1,000 or both under the section.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram