Govt Warns of Action Under IPC for Violating Mandatory Quarantine

New Delhi: Action shall be taken under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobeying public servant's lawful order) if mandatory quarantine is violated, a directive issued by the Maharashtra government said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night announced a 21-day lockdown for containing the coronavirus outbreak. Restrictions were already in place in Maharashtra.

During the lockdown period, people should step out only for "permitted activities while strictly observing social distancing norms", the order said.

Steps will be taken to ensure that there is no disruption of supply of essential commodities, it said.

All those who have been directed by healthcare personnel to remain under strict home or hospital quarantine "shall comply with the directives failing which they will be liable to face legal action under section 188 of IPC", the order said.

Violation of section 188 attracts jail term of one month or fine up to Rs 200, or both.

If the "disobedience causes danger to human life, health or safety", the person can be punished with six months' jail term and a fine of Rs 1,000 or both under the section.

