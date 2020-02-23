Govt Wasting Hundreds of Crores on Donald Trump's Visit Amid Economic Slowdown: Akhilesh Yadav
In a statement issued here by the Samajwadi Party on Sunday, party chief Akhilesh Yadav also said it is ironical that Gujarat, the birthplace of Gandhiji who was an epitome of simplicity, is indulging in extravagance.
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Lucknow: Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, Samajwadi Party on Sunday accused the central government of wasting hundreds of crores of rupees at a time the country is in the grip of an economic slowdown.
In a statement issued here by the Samajwadi Party on Sunday, party chief Akhilesh Yadav also said it is ironical that Gujarat, the birthplace of Gandhiji who was an epitome of simplicity, is indulging in extravagance.
"The Government of India is going to waste hundreds of crores of rupees of the public on the visit of US President Donald Trump to India. Lakhs of people are being arranged to say 'Namaste' to Trump jee. But, despite all the efforts, truth cannot be hidden. The entire world knows that slowdown has gripped the Indian economy. The Indian farmer has been pushed to darkness."
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also attacked the state BJP government over the issue of development.
He said the BJP does not endorse the qualitative development works done by the SP government.
"It was during the regime of the SP government that the Agra-Lucknow Expressway was constructed. Such was the quality of the expressway that fighter jets and carrier aircraft of the IAF could land on it. The 325 kilometre long expressway has been selected as a runway to make emergency landing," he said.
Yadav said the BJP government in UP is about to complete three years in office, but has "hardly done anything".
"The achievement of its tenure has been 'tukbandi' (rhyming) one after the other in the name of development," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mehr is Helping Dad Angad Bedi Walk After Knee Surgery, See Adorable Video
- Jabra Elite 75t Review: These Wireless Earbuds Are Absolutely Brilliant And Worth Every Penny
- Tyson Fury Seen Licking Deontay Wilder's Blood During Fight, Fans are Grossed Out
- Old Video of Lion Playing in the Grass After Being Rescued from Circus is Breaking the Internet
- Ahead of Festival, Indian-American Entrepreneur Launches 'Holi Ghee' to Pay Homage to Desi Sweets