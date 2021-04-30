Govt Will Continue to Cover Vaccines for 45+ Age Group, Supply Being Augmented, Says Centre

The Centre on Friday said it will continue to cover the vaccination cost of 45+ age group while boosting the production of doses against coronavirus, adding coordination is underway with manufacturers.

It said the inoculation of the 18-44 years age group will begin on a slow pace on Saturday, but will stablise soon.

“Those states who can procure vaccines from manufacturers can start vaccinating tomorrow," a government official said. Several states, including Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra said they do not have sufficient doses of vaccine for the inoculation of those in the 18-44 age group. The shortage came with less than 24 hours to go for the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive for all adults in the country.

Regarding shortage of oxygen being reported from across the country, the government said there is no shortage, only logistical issues that are being sorted out. The health ministry said oxygen tankers are being increased and states being asked to create green corridors.

Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said oxygen cylinders can be stored at home in advance if required. “Virus has not gone into fatigue, even if we have. Fear and panic only aggravates and complicates the ongoing agony. Laxity at any level will impact everyone in society. We need support of everyone, both the fearful and naysayers to manage the situation.

India on Friday logged 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark. The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 new fatalities.

