Govt Will Decide, Says Lok Sabha Speaker Amid Speculation on Winter Session of Parliament

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the national capital and several other states, speculation grows on whether Parliament will see a winter session this year or not.

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla said the decision is up to the government. “Session dates are decided by the government through the CCPA (Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs). We will soon know what will happen.”

“The Lok Sabha Secretariat is prepared. We have been holding regular meetings. I am sure the government will reach out to political parties and get their opinion on the matter,” Birla added.

The monsoon session of Parliament was held in September amid strict Covid restrictions pertaining to social distancing, sanitization, and staggered timings for both Houses. The working staff strength of MPs as well as the secretariat was also reduced considerably.

The session, however, had to be curtailed a week earlier because of rising Covid-19 cases, with more than 40 MPs and 400 secretariat staff testing positive.