‘Govt Will Take Conscious Decision’: Delhi Transport Minister on Traffic Violation Fines

Kailash Gahlot said the government is taking feedback from the stakeholders and looking at how other states are moving on it.

PTI

Updated:September 11, 2019, 8:32 PM IST
‘Govt Will Take Conscious Decision’: Delhi Transport Minister on Traffic Violation Fines
File photo of Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot.
New Delhi: The Delhi government wants to provide respite to people from steeply hiked penalties under the amended Motor Vehicle Act and will take a "conscious" decision on it, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday.

He said the government is taking feedback from the stakeholders and looking at how other states are moving on it.

"We are taking feedback from all stakeholders . If need is felt that penalties should be reduced we will take a conscious call. We want to give respite to the people," Gahlot said in a press conference.

He said out of 61 offences under the amended act, there are 27 on which state governments have no say. However, in the case of remaining 34 offences, the state governments concerned can exercise their discretion, he said.

The minister said various steps have been taken to help vehicle owners in view of rush for pollution under check certificates.

