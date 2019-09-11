‘Govt Will Take Conscious Decision’: Delhi Transport Minister on Traffic Violation Fines
Kailash Gahlot said the government is taking feedback from the stakeholders and looking at how other states are moving on it.
File photo of Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot.
New Delhi: The Delhi government wants to provide respite to people from steeply hiked penalties under the amended Motor Vehicle Act and will take a "conscious" decision on it, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday.
He said the government is taking feedback from the stakeholders and looking at how other states are moving on it.
"We are taking feedback from all stakeholders . If need is felt that penalties should be reduced we will take a conscious call. We want to give respite to the people," Gahlot said in a press conference.
He said out of 61 offences under the amended act, there are 27 on which state governments have no say. However, in the case of remaining 34 offences, the state governments concerned can exercise their discretion, he said.
The minister said various steps have been taken to help vehicle owners in view of rush for pollution under check certificates.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BJP Exploiting West Bengal’s Political Affair with Festivals but it Began with the Trinamool Congress
- The Zoya Factor's Catchy Song Pepsi Ki Kasam Sounds Right Out of Your WhatsApp Chat
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Get Helicopters and Rocket Launchers With 'Payload Mode'
- Salman Khan Makes Incredible Return As Chulbul Pandey As He Unveils Dabangg 3 First Look
- Serena Williams Wins New York Fashion Week as She Walks Runway With Adorable Daughter