Govt Will Take into Account Assam's Interests While Signing Naga Pact: PM Modi, Shah Assure CM Sonowal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal that the Centre will take into consideration Assam and its people while signing any accord with the Naga rebel groups to end insurgency in Nagaland.

Modi and Shah gave the assurance when Sonowal called on them here separately, two releases issued by the Assam government said.

During the meeting, Sonowal apprised the prime minister of the prevailing mood of the people in Assam in the wake of the proposed Naga peace accord and discussed with him a number of other issues concerning the state.

The prime minister assured Sonowal that the Centre would keep in mind the interests and aspirations of the people of Assam before taking any decision, the release said.

The Centre on October 31 had said it is yet to conclude talks with Naga insurgent groups and will consult all stakeholders, including the states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, before finalisation of any settlement.

During a "lengthy discussion" with the home minister, the chief minister urged Shah to take into consideration the interests of the people of Assam while going for any accord, according to a separate release said.

Shah has assured Sonowal that nothing would be done that goes against the interests of the state and its people, the release said.

The Union home ministry had said it has come to the government's notice that lot of rumours and misinformation is being spread in the media and social media that the final Naga settlement has been arrived at and will be announced soon.

"This is creating anxiety and concern in some parts of the country. It is clarified that before any settlement is arrived at with Naga groups, all stakeholders including states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will be duly consulted and their concerns will be taken into consideration. No credence needs to be given to such rumours and incorrect information," it said.

The central government has already rejected the NSCN-IM's demand for unification of Naga inhabited areas -- located in Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The three northeastern states have also vehemently opposed it.

With the Prime Minister, Sonowal also discussed about on the revival plan on the Hindustan Paper Corporation's Nagaon paper mill at Jagiroad and Cachar paper mill at Panchgram and requested Modi to take steps for their revival.

The chief minister also sought Modi's help for the on-going expansion of Numaligarh Refinery Limited and maintaining its present status as a PSU.

Sonowal also drew the home minister's attention to the popular public demand regarding Numaligarh Refinery Limited and sought his cooperation to maintain its status quo as public sector undertaking.

