Govt Working on E-Passports, Aims to Issue 22 Million in First Phase, Says S Jaishankar
Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said the personal particulars of the applicants would be digitally signed and stored in the chip which would be embedded in the present form of physical passport booklet.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses the Rajya Sabha earlier this month. Image for representation.
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the government was working on introduction of e-passports and aims to issue 22 million in the first phase.
The Ministry has plans to issue chip-enabled e-passports to citizens with advanced security features.
Replying to supplementaries during question hour in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said the personal particulars of the applicants would be digitally signed and stored in the chip which would be embedded in the present form of physical passport booklet. In case anyone tampers with the chip, the system would be able to identify it resulting in the failure of the passport authentication.
To a supplementary question, Jaishankar said the ministry was in the "last stages of tender", which has two components — international and domestic.
"In the first phase we want to bring in about 22 million inlays electronic passports," he added.
The government has given its approval for procurement of electronic contactless inlays for manufacturing of e-passports to India Security Press (ISP) Nashik. In this regard, ISP, Nashik has been authorised to float a global three-stage tender for procurement of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)-compliant electronic contactless inlays along with its operating system, which is required for manufacture of e-passports.
Manufacture of e-passport will commence on the successful completion of the tendering and procurement process by ISP, Nashik.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: 5 Bollywood War Movies You Must Watch
- This is Why Disney Continues to Make Live-action Films of its Classic Animated Series
- Huge Python Hiding In Plain Sight in Australian Living Room, Can You Spot it?
- Forget Area 51. There’s Now an Invitation to Storm Loch Ness to 'Find Dat Big Boi'
- Best Android Smartphones to Buy in India Under Rs 30,000