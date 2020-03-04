Govt Working Proactively to Deal with Coronavirus, PM Monitoring Situation: Prakash Javadekar
The Union minister said more than 10 lakh people coming in through the country's open borders with Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar have been screened.
File photo of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
New Delhi: Over six lakh people have been screened for Coronavirus across 21 airports, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday, asserting that the government is proactively engaged in dealing with the major health concern with Prime Minister Narendra Modi monitoring the situation daily.
Briefing reporters after a Cabinet meeting, the information and broadcasting minister said more than 10 lakh incoming people at India's open borders with Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar have been screened as well.
While only the virology institute based in Pune was fit for conducting tests for Coronavirus, the government has now set up 15 more labs and is in the process of establishing 19 additional centres, he said.
"The government is proactively engaged in dealing with Coronavirus. The Prime Minister is monitoring the situation daily," he said.
India has also suspended visa-on-arrival facility for a few countries, Javadekar added.
India so far has reported 28 confirmed cases of the virus which include 16 Italians, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said while announcing that all international passengers, and not just those from the 12 countries listed earlier, will henceforth be screened at the airports for the disease.
