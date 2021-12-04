Govt Working to Ensure Good Healthcare, Housing and Leaves for CAPF Jawans: HM Shah

The Narendra Modi government is working to ensure better healthcare facilities and increased housing satisfaction and family time for personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces, who are guarding India's fronts under very difficult conditions, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday. Addressing Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the 'Rohitash' post along the India-Pakistan border here in Rajasthan, the minister said the government will do "everything for the welfare of troops who spend the golden days of their life in protecting the motherland".

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Jaisalmer in the desert state, is spending the first night of his trip at the 'Rohitash' border post, where he will share meals with jawans during the 'bada khana' (feast). "I am going to stay here tonight with you at this post and this is an attempt to understand your difficulties and to find ways to ease problems," Shah told troopers during an evening address at a 'Sainik Sammelan'.

He said the 'Rohitash' post was witness to the glory and bravery of BSF and army personnel during wars with Pakistan. Shah said his government has made it a point to ensure healthcare of jawans and their families and that is why the 'Ayushman CAPF' scheme has been launched.

"You can get all the health benefits for your families by just swiping a card…this new scheme will lessen the administrative burden on forces like the BSF, unlike earlier where they had to clear a number of health bills," the minister said. Quoting official data, Shah said 25 lakh 'Ayushman CAPF' health cards have been distributed among personnel of various central armed police forces (CAPFs) till December 2.

In the BSF, 4.5 lakh cards have been distributed, he said. "We want to distribute these cards, which will ensure easy healthcare facilities to jawans and their families, to each and every personnel and their kin by February next year," he said.

"We are also working to improve the housing satisfaction level for CAPF personnel and much progress will be achieved by 2024, and we are also working to scientifically ensure that each jawan gets to spend 100 days with their families every year," he said. Shah asked BSF jawans if they ever thought as to why they picked a tough job of working in the force, and he promptly answered "130 crore citizens of the country sleep well in the night because they know you are guarding the fronts…they trust you".

"You cannot gauge the importance of this belief…the Modi government is making very sincere and humble efforts to acknowledge your hardwork," the minister said. Shah said India is progressing in all fields under Prime Minister Modi's leadership and it was trying to claim its deserving position in the global order.

"We are getting success in this endeavour…all developments in the country can go on because you are ensuring the internal security of the country so well," he told the jawans. The minister spoke about various government schemes for the welfare of CAPF troopers like reservation of seats in medical education for their wards, the 'Bharat ke Veer' welfare fund and various other payouts made in case of disability or death.

On Sunday, Shah will officiate as the chief guest of the 57th BSF raising day celebrations and parade to be held here. The minister will take salute of the parade and address troops.

Earlier in the day, he visited the revered 'Tanot Mata' temple located in the Thar desert here. The BSF manages the temple, which is located close to the India-Pakistan border. It is said that the temple suffered no damage during the 1971 India-Pakistan war when as many as 450 shells were fired in the region by Pakistani forces. Since then, the deity is considered as the protector of security personnel and locals living in the border area.

The minister, after being accorded a guard of honour by troops, prayed at the temple and later laid a wreath at the 'Tanot victory memorial'. Before this interaction with the BSF troops, the minister was given a briefing on the operations and the general security situation of the border area by senior officers of the paramilitary force, including Director General (DG) Pankaj Kumar Singh.

The about 2.65 lakh personnel strong BSF was raised on December 1, 1965, and its primary task is to guard Indian fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

