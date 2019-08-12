Govt Writes to Twitter to Suspend 'Fake' Accounts for Allegedly Spreading Rumours over Situation in J&K

New Delhi: Amid a complete communication blockade in Jammu and Kashmir, the central government on Monday wrote to Twitter to block eight accounts for allegedly spreading rumours about the prevailing situation in the erstwhile state after the abrogation of Article 370 last week.

A senior home ministry official, on condition of anonymity, told News18 that eight Twitter accounts have been spreading fake news and misinformation to disturb peace and calm in the Valley.

The officials have flagged the following Twitter accounts — of which one allegedly belongs to the separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani — Voice of Kashmir (@kashmir787), MadihaShakil Khan (@Red4Kashmir), Arshad Sharif (@arsched), Mary Scully (@mscully94), Syed Ali Geelani (@sageelaniii), @sadaf2k19, and @RiazKha723, and @RiazKha61370907.

The Union home secretary has recommended the closure of these accounts with immediate effect.

The move comes amid a near-total communication blackout in the Valley that started on the night of August 4. Cellular and internet facilities were shut first, followed by suspension of all telecommunication services, including broadband and landline after the Centre passed the law to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.