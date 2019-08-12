Govt Writes to Twitter to Suspend 'Fake' Accounts for Allegedly Spreading Rumours over Situation in J&K
A senior home ministry official, on condition of anonymity, said that eight Twitter accounts have been spreading fake news and misinformation to disturb peace and calm in the Valley.
Srinagar: A security personnel stands guard during restrictions in Srinagar, Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Amid a complete communication blockade in Jammu and Kashmir, the central government on Monday wrote to Twitter to block eight accounts for allegedly spreading rumours about the prevailing situation in the erstwhile state after the abrogation of Article 370 last week.
A senior home ministry official, on condition of anonymity, told News18 that eight Twitter accounts have been spreading fake news and misinformation to disturb peace and calm in the Valley.
The officials have flagged the following Twitter accounts — of which one allegedly belongs to the separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani — Voice of Kashmir (@kashmir787), MadihaShakil Khan (@Red4Kashmir), Arshad Sharif (@arsched), Mary Scully (@mscully94), Syed Ali Geelani (@sageelaniii), @sadaf2k19, and @RiazKha723, and @RiazKha61370907.
The Union home secretary has recommended the closure of these accounts with immediate effect.
The move comes amid a near-total communication blackout in the Valley that started on the night of August 4. Cellular and internet facilities were shut first, followed by suspension of all telecommunication services, including broadband and landline after the Centre passed the law to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shweta Tiwari Files Police Complaint Against Husband Abhinav Kohli
- How Stan Lee Looked in the '70s Vs How He Was Shown in Avengers Endgame
- Akshay Kumar Reveals He Suffers From Slipped Disc After Fighting Wrestler
- Reliance Jio Fiber: Roll-Out in September, Prices Start Rs 700 And Free 4K TV With Annual Plans
- Jio Fiber's First Day First Show of New Movies: Ushering The End of Cinema Halls?