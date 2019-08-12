Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Govt Writes to Twitter to Suspend 'Fake' Accounts for Allegedly Spreading Rumours over Situation in J&K

A senior home ministry official, on condition of anonymity, said that eight Twitter accounts have been spreading fake news and misinformation to disturb peace and calm in the Valley.

News18.com

Updated:August 12, 2019, 7:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt Writes to Twitter to Suspend 'Fake' Accounts for Allegedly Spreading Rumours over Situation in J&K
Srinagar: A security personnel stands guard during restrictions in Srinagar, Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: Amid a complete communication blockade in Jammu and Kashmir, the central government on Monday wrote to Twitter to block eight accounts for allegedly spreading rumours about the prevailing situation in the erstwhile state after the abrogation of Article 370 last week.

A senior home ministry official, on condition of anonymity, told News18 that eight Twitter accounts have been spreading fake news and misinformation to disturb peace and calm in the Valley.

The officials have flagged the following Twitter accounts — of which one allegedly belongs to the separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani — Voice of Kashmir (@kashmir787), MadihaShakil Khan (@Red4Kashmir), Arshad Sharif (@arsched), Mary Scully (@mscully94), Syed Ali Geelani (@sageelaniii), @sadaf2k19, and @RiazKha723, and @RiazKha61370907.

The Union home secretary has recommended the closure of these accounts with immediate effect.

The move comes amid a near-total communication blackout in the Valley that started on the night of August 4. Cellular and internet facilities were shut first, followed by suspension of all telecommunication services, including broadband and landline after the Centre passed the law to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram