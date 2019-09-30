Govt's Article 370 Move is PM Modi's Most Appropriate Tribute to Martyred Jawans: Amit Shah
According to the Union Home Minister, the steps taken by the government will bring ever-lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir and enable it to head towards development.
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Ahmedabad: The abrogation of Article 370 is a true tribute by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to nearly 35,000 jawans who lost their lives fighting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.
The steps taken by the government will bring ever-lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir and enable it to head towards development, Shah said here after inspecting a parade of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) on its 27th Raising Day.
"I believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid the most befitting tribute to 35,000 martyred jawans (in Kashmir) by abrogating Articles 370 and 35A," he said.
"The situation was such that our jawans were losing their lives in Jammu and Kashmir for so many years. This situation was there for 70 years, but nobody had the courage or even paid attention to rectify the situation," he said.
Shah thanked Modi for the decision to abrogate Article 370 from the "stage of CRPF" (whose personnel are deployed in
Kashmir).
"I want to assure people of Kashmir and India that Jammu and Kashmir will walk on the path of development. Our forces will take care of those who will try to disturb peace in Kashmir. This move will bring everlasting peace," he said.
Shah was the chief guest at the 27th Raising Day event of the RAF at its battalion number 100 based in Ahmedabad's Vastral area. The RAF is a specialised anti-riot and crowd control unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the country's largest paramilitary force comprising over 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks.
The Home minister also gave 20 gallantry medals to CRPF personnel, including some posthumously, for exhibiting bravery in counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir and anti-Naxal operations in various states.
This is the first time Shah attended an event of the RAF post the August 5 decision of the Centre to abrogate Article 370 provisions that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
The CRPF is the lead force deployed in the Kashmir region post this decision and at present, nearly 1.5 lakh of its personnel are there for conducting counter-terrorism operations and rendering regular law and order duties.
The RAF Raising Day is on October 7, the day it became operational in 1992, but the event was rescheduled to Monday owing to some commitments of the Union Home minister. The force has 15 battalions based in various cities across the country and each unit has a strength of over 1,000 personnel.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Can you Spot the Leopard Hidden in this Viral Photo Which Has Netizens Scratching Their Heads?
- Kangana Ranaut Reveals That Her Mouth Froze During Her 'Messy' First Kiss
- WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones From February Next Year
- Teaser of Suhana Khan's Short Film Goes Viral, Fans Say She's Born to Act Like Shah Rukh Khan
- Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's Family Members Listed as Directors in a UK-based Fictional Firm