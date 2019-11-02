Govt's Criminal Apathy Led to Lathicharge of Lawyers: Congress Targets Centre Over Clash at Tis Hazari
Lawyers and police clashed at Tis Hazari Court complex during which at least 10 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while 17 vehicles vandalised, according to officials and eyewitnesses.
A police vehicle is set ablaze outside the Tis Hazari court in Delhi after a scuffle broke out between advocates and police personnel. (Image: Twitter/@bhaskisharma)
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday hit out at the BJP government over the clashes at the Tis Hazari Court complex, saying "unprovoked firing and brutal lathicharge" on lawyers was a result of the dispensation's "criminal apathy" not only towards the law but its defenders.
Lawyers and police clashed at Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday afternoon during which at least 10 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while 17 vehicles vandalised, according to officials and eyewitnesses.
"Unprovoked firing and brutal lathicharge on lawyers in Tis Hazari is a result of BJP Govt's criminal apathy not only towards the law but defenders of the law- the lawyers," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.
"INC demands that HM (Home Minister) Amit Shah should apologise to the lawyers and lodge an FIR against guilty officials," he said.
The injured included Additional Commissioner of Police (North District) Harinder Kumar, SHOs of Kotwali and civil lines, and the operator of deputy commissioner of police (north), police said.
Lawyers alleged that four of their colleagues were injured, including one in police firing, but the police denied that it had opened fire.
Bar associations condemned the incident and called a one-day strike across all district courts in the national capital on November 4.
