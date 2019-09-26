Govt's E-Cigarette Ban Faces First Legal Challenge in Kolkata Court
The Indian government banned the sale, import and manufacture of e-cigarettes this month and warned of an "epidemic" among young people.
A man uses a vape device in this illustration picture, September 19, 2019. REUTERS
New Delhi: India's ban on electronic cigarettes has been challenged in a court in the eastern city of Kolkata, marking the start of the first legal battle against the anti-vaping decision.
The Indian government banned the sale, import and manufacture of e-cigarettes this month and warned of an "epidemic" among young people. The move could dash the expansion plans of companies such as Juul Labs Inc and Philip Morris International in the country.
Two separate challenges have been filed to the high court in Kolkata, by e-cigarette importer Plume Vapour and another company named Woke Vapors, according to court listing records publicly available online.
A senior health ministry official in New Delhi said the government had been notified of the cases, which were heard by the court on Thursday and will next be heard on Monday.
"We are confident of defending our decision," the official added. Further details about the challenges were not immediately available. More than 900,000 people die each year due to tobacco-related illnesses in India, home to about 1.3 billion people.
The government argues the e-cigarette ban is essential to protect people, especially young people, saying vaping can lead to nicotine addiction and push users towards consuming tobacco.
Pro-vaping groups, however, say vaping is less harmful than smoking tobacco and that the ban will deprive millions of smokers of a safer solution to cut back on smoking.
"This (ban) raises several important questions of constitutional law and is mindless, arbitrary and excessive," said Abhishek Manu Singhvi, one of India's most prominent lawyers, who is representing Plume Vapour.
The ban includes a jail term of up to one year and a fine of 100,000 rupees ($1,411) for first-time offenders, though use of the device by individuals is not prohibited.
India has 106 million adult smokers, second only to China in the world, making it a lucrative potential market for companies selling vaping products.
Juul had plans to launch its e-cigarette in India and has hired several senior executives in recent months. Philip Morris had plans to launch its heat-not-burn tobacco device in India, Reuters has reported.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus Confirms Investments in India And Doorstep Service Initiatives Announced
- Nach Baliye 9: Avinash Sachdev-Palak Purswani to Get Eliminated from the Show
- Virat Kohli Reveals His Favourite Footballer Between Messi and Ronaldo
- An Amazon Exec Was Promoting Echo Buds on Live TV While Wearing Apple AirPods
- Amazon’s New Echo Dot, Echo And Echo Studio Speakers Can Now be Pro-ordered in India