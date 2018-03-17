English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt's Election or Re-election Does not Affect Markets, Role of Politics Way Exaggerated in Economy: Ruchir Sharma
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers attribute success in electoral politics to important economic decisions taken by the Modi government, the chief global strategist at global giant Morgan Stanley Ruchir Sharma said that economics has its own story.
Economist Ruchir Sharma at News18 Rising India Summit in Delhi on March 17, 2018.
New Delhi: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers attribute success in electoral politics to important economic decisions taken by the Modi government, the chief global strategist at global giant Morgan Stanley Ruchir Sharma said that economics has its own story. Sharma also added that government’s election or re-election does not affect markets.
“The importance of politics is way exaggerated here. I feel we should not draw results from markets with who wins or loses an election. The government’s election or re-election does not affect markets. It is fascinating to track politics but economics has its own story,” said Sharma, speaking at the Rising India Summit here on Saturday.
But does he think that anti-incumbency is a cause of disruption in the markets? “The term anti-incumbency has been coined in India. Two out of three elections are lost. We have not given much thought to Indian polity while propagating the belief of “throw the puns out,” he said, adding that at the end of the day all that a citizen wanted was change.
“It is a very tough experience for a commoner in the run-up to an election. They feel not much change has happened for his personal benefit in the last five years and wants change. Politicians must think more and introspect as to why they lost an election,” he said, adding that strong economic policies in no way assured that a party or a politician would win an election.
Sharma was also critical of the growth rate being the achievement of one particular government. While asserting that there was no way India would go below 7%, Sharma said that India missed an opportunity in 2015 to tell its public about the markets.
“I waited with baited breath in 2015 during the Budget for change to happen. Here we had a PM with great oratorical skills. He could have explained the Indian markets to the skeptical Indian public but didn’t. If at all there was a dramatic change that India could have seen, that was to be in 2015. But we’ve missed it,” Sharma said.
Also Watch
“The importance of politics is way exaggerated here. I feel we should not draw results from markets with who wins or loses an election. The government’s election or re-election does not affect markets. It is fascinating to track politics but economics has its own story,” said Sharma, speaking at the Rising India Summit here on Saturday.
But does he think that anti-incumbency is a cause of disruption in the markets? “The term anti-incumbency has been coined in India. Two out of three elections are lost. We have not given much thought to Indian polity while propagating the belief of “throw the puns out,” he said, adding that at the end of the day all that a citizen wanted was change.
“It is a very tough experience for a commoner in the run-up to an election. They feel not much change has happened for his personal benefit in the last five years and wants change. Politicians must think more and introspect as to why they lost an election,” he said, adding that strong economic policies in no way assured that a party or a politician would win an election.
Sharma was also critical of the growth rate being the achievement of one particular government. While asserting that there was no way India would go below 7%, Sharma said that India missed an opportunity in 2015 to tell its public about the markets.
“I waited with baited breath in 2015 during the Budget for change to happen. Here we had a PM with great oratorical skills. He could have explained the Indian markets to the skeptical Indian public but didn’t. If at all there was a dramatic change that India could have seen, that was to be in 2015. But we’ve missed it,” Sharma said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Friday 16 March , 2018 Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zuckerberg Goes 007 Mode: Sets up 'Secret Police' to Find Information Leakers in Facebook
- Rajinikanth Ensured I Ate On Time: Pankaj Tripathi
- ISL: Chhetri Calls Final Against Chennaiyin as 'Most Important Game of His Life'
- Raid Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Starrer is Promising But Runs Out of Steam Before The Finish Line
- Avengers Infinity War Trailer: The End Is Near and Thanos Has Got Us All Stoked About It