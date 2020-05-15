Govt's Funds For Agriculture Will Benefit Small Farmers the Most, Says Kisan Wing of RSS

Badri Narayan Chaudhary, the national general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangha, affiliated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said the government’s third tranche of funds allocated to agriculture will help the small farmers the most.

Around Rs 4,000 crore have been allocated to promotion of herbal cultivation. A network of regional mandis have also been announced for medicinal plants. National Medicinal Plants Board



This is the first time that effort and attention has been given to processing, he said and added, “Announcement with regards to processing is very important, if you see the raw material straight away to the market/mandi, it will take care of grading, packing and processing and end the struggle for farmers who sell their produce on low price.”