Govts in Northeastern States Put All Efforts to Stop Menace of Drugs

The governments in all the Northeastern states are struggling their best to stop the menace of drugs in the region and also stop drugs from being smuggled to the entire country. The region that falls in the infamous golden triangle, which includes parts of Burma, China, Laos, and Thailand, has been used for international rackets to smuggle drugs to India for years.

In Assam itself, in 2022, Rs 407 crore worth of drugs were seized. In 2021, Assam police seized more than Rs 548.53 crore worth of drugs.

In Manipur, the government has launched an anti-drugs campaign, a total of 703 people including five chiefs of hill villages have been arrested for poppy cultivation and over 400 acres of poppy fields destroyed.

Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Borah said, “The percentage of cases disposed of increased to 167.2 per cent in 2022 from 104.18 per cent in 2021. There were 10,234 cases registered in the year 2022 with 34,530 previously pending."

The seized drugs include heroin worth Rs 95.78 crore, brown sugar worth Rs 1.30 crore, ganja worth Rs 19.76 crore, cocaine worth Rs 8,20,000, morphine worth Rs 1.84 crore, methamphetamine worth Rs 74.88 crore, psychotropic substance tablets worth Rs 228.9 2 crore, psychotropic syrup bottles worth Rs 4.27 crore and opium worth Rs 2,23,000. Psychotropic tablets accounted for over Rs 200 crore of drugs caught in 2022.

CNN-News18 has exclusively accessed the four major narcotic routes that smugglers use to enter India through Northeastern borders.

• Moreh to Ghty via Hojai - Moreh- Tengnoupal- Thoubal- Imphal- Kangpokpi- Senapati- Mao Gate- Kohima- Dimapur- Bokolia- Hojai- Nagaon - Ghty

• Moreh to Ghty via Numaligarh - Up to Dimapur remains the same. Then after entering Assam at Karbi Anglong, the peddlers instead of moving through Hojai, move through Numaligarh- Kaziranga- Kaliabor- Nagaon- Ghty

• Moreh to Ghty via Silchar - Moreh- Tengnoupal- Kakching- Hangoon- Mongjang Khunou- Oinamlong- Jiribam- Jirighat- Lakhipur- Pailapool- Silchar- Shillong- Ghty

• Zokhawthar in Mizoram to Ghty via Silchar - Zokhawthar-Khawnum- Champhai- Ruallung- N Kawnpui-Kolasib- Vairengte- Lailapur- Silchar- Shillong- Ghty

The Myanmar-Moreh border in Manipur is a very major one to be used by smugglers.

As per police sources in Assam, the cooperation of Manipur has been increasing to deal with drug smuggling, but it needs to be better. As it has now become a huge threat to civilian society.

In several places in Manipur like Ukhrul, Senapati, Kangpokpi, Kamjong, Churachandpur and Tengnoupal poppy cultivation is another big issue as it is also an easy source of income for the local cultivators. Poppy is used to producing morphine and many other drugs.

The government in Manipur destroyed 18,000 acres of illicit poppy cultivation by law enforcement agencies including the Manipur Police between 2017 and 2022.

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh said, “For those who surrendered voluntarily would be exempted from police cases but added that legal action would be taken against those encouraging and supporting its cultivation. Now, the war on drugs has become a people’s movement. We will achieve the goal of making Manipur free from drugs."

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “All the drug traffickers entering Northeast must have to cross through Guwahati to go to the mainland. We have been the strong resistance they have come across. Rs 403 crore worth of drugs were seized in Guwahati last year. I suppose it is the highest seized amount in one year in any state. We are standing firm in not letting the drug traffickers enter India through the Northeast. Assam police are working day and night to fulfil that commitment."

