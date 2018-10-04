English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt's Naga Talks Interlocutor RN Ravi Appointed Deputy NSA
Ravi retired as the Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau in 2012. He was in charge of the Northeast desk at the IB.
File photo of RN Ravi (Image: ANI)
New Delhi: RN Ravi, the government interlocutor for talks with Naga insurgents, was on Thursday appointed Deputy National Security Advisor, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.
Ravi is the Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee (JIC).
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved redesignating Ravi as the Deputy National Security Advisor (Internal Affairs) and as interlocutor of the government in Nagaland instead of chairman, JIC, the order said.
Ravi, a 1976-batch Indian Police Service officer (retired) of the Kerala cadre, was in August this year given an extension as the government's representative for the ongoing talks with Naga insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM).
Ravi retired as the Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau in 2012. He was in charge of the Northeast desk at the IB.
He was appointed as the chairman of the JIC, which works under the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), in September 2014, months after the NDA came to power.
