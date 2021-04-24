Govt's Procurement Price for Both Vaccines Remains Rs 150 per dose: Ministry of Health

Ministry of Health on Saturday clarified that the Government of India’s procurement price for both vaccines remains Rs 150 per dose and that the Centre will continue to provide vials to states free of cost.

The Union Ministry made the clarification on Twitter after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh quoted newspapers and tweeted, “Covishield at Rs 400 for new govt procurement is higher than what govts of US, UK, EU, Saudi, Bangladesh & SA pay. Made in India & highest price for India? By SII’s own admission profits are made even at Rs 150."

Congress mounted an attack on the Centre a day after the government tweaked its covid-19 vaccination policy to widen the coverage. The grand old party alleged the changes will worsen the inequality between states as well as between poor and rich Indians, and demanded uniform pricing for the jabs at all health facilities.

Questioning the pricing modalities under the new policy, which allows manufacturers to fix the prices of their shots, the Congress said the plan was “regressive, inequitable and anti-competitive".

The party also said the new policy would put additional burden on states which are already cash-strapped.

The Centre announced Monday that all above 18 years of age will be eligible for covid-19 vaccination from May 1, while private hospitals and states will be able to buy doses from manufacturers.

It also said the vaccine manufacturers would be free to supply 50 percent doses to state governments and in the open market for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1.

“This is a government that believes in ‘one nation one tax’, ‘one nation one election’, but this is a government that does not believe in ""ne nation, one price"," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told an online press conference earlier this week.

Meanwhile, in order to ensure that all covid related imported materials and equipment reach the intended beneficiaries within the shortest possible time, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs has given directions to all its field formations to clear these consignments on the highest priority.

