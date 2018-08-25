Goyal Flags off Naini-Doon Janshatabdi Express

i: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday flagged off a new train to connect Nainital and Dehradun, the two principal cities in Uttarakhand.The 12-coach Naini-Doon Janshatabdi Express will run five days in a week and halt at Haldwani, Lalkuan, Rudrapur City, Moradabad, Najimabad and Haridwar.It will cover 334 km in 7 hours and 20 minutes.Speaking after flagging off the train through video conferencing, Goyal said the train would connect two important tourist destinations: Dehradun (Mussorie) and Kathgodam (Nainital)."The train will also bring development to the region as it will connect important business cities like Rudrapur and Moradabad," he said.The train will run on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.