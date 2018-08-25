GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Goyal Flags off Naini-Doon Janshatabdi Express

The 12-coach Naini-Doon Janshatabdi Express will run five days in a week and halt at Haldwani, Lalkuan, Rudrapur City, Moradabad, Najimabad and Haridwar.

IANS

Updated:August 25, 2018, 3:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Goyal Flags off Naini-Doon Janshatabdi Express
Image for representation only.
Loading...
New Delhi: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday flagged off a new train to connect Nainital and Dehradun, the two principal cities in Uttarakhand.

The 12-coach Naini-Doon Janshatabdi Express will run five days in a week and halt at Haldwani, Lalkuan, Rudrapur City, Moradabad, Najimabad and Haridwar.

It will cover 334 km in 7 hours and 20 minutes.

Speaking after flagging off the train through video conferencing, Goyal said the train would connect two important tourist destinations: Dehradun (Mussorie) and Kathgodam (Nainital).

"The train will also bring development to the region as it will connect important business cities like Rudrapur and Moradabad," he said.

The train will run on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...