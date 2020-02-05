GPAT 2020 Result Declared at gpat.nta.nic.in, Click Here to Know More

The National Testing Agency has announced GPAT 2020 result on Tuesday. The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test Result 2020 was released by the NTA on its official website. Candidates, who appeared for the entrance examination can visit the official website to check GPAT 2020 Result or via direct link.

Aspirants will be asked to enter their application number and date of birth for checking the score.

Candidates can also check the GPAT 2020 Merit List here

GPAT 2020 result: Steps to check score

Step 1: Log on to the official website

Step 2: Look for View result and scorecard and click on it

Step 3: Enter details

Step 4: Download GPAT 2020 Result and keep a printout for future use

GRADUATE PHARMACY APTITUDE TEST (GPAT) is a national level entrance examination for entry into M.Pharm programmes. Till 2018, it was conducted by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) every year as per the directions of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.

The Test will now be conducted by the NTA. This test facilitates institutions to select suitable Pharmacy graduates for admission into the Masters (M.Pharm) program. The GPAT is a three hour computer based online test which is conducted in a single session. The GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE-Approved Institutions/University Departments/Constituent Colleges/Affiliated Colleges. A few scholarships and other financial assistance in the field of Pharmacy are also given on the basis of the GPAT score.

