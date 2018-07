GPSC Recruitment 2018: 294 Posts, Apply before 31st July 2018

GPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 294 vacancies for the posts of Gujarat Administrative Service (Class -1), Gujarat Civil Services (Class -1 and Class – 2) and Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service (Class – 2) has begun on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Interested candidates must apply online for the relevant post on or before 31st July 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Advertisements’ on home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ under ‘Advertisement number 40/2018-19’Step 4 – The link https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in will comeStep 5 – Register yourself firstStep 6 – Fill the details and Save the formStep 7 – Click on ‘Apply’ against respective postsStep 8 – Login with required credentialsStep 9 – Fill the application form, pay online application fee and complete the application processStep 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link for Login - https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in/Apply_RegistrationNo.aspx?sid=a2GSpnDbruI=&yr=yvWRrBfMHJY=&ano=HvLJ2i8KsX4=&opt=5wj69b1qrLjvSl6XO+p8kHglC6sVKRdLThe candidates need to pay Rs.100 as application fee.GPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 294Class 1: 75Gujarat Administrative Service, junior scale Deputy Collector/ Deputy District Development Officer - 50Deputy Superintendent of police - 3Asst. Commissioner of state tax - 15Deputy Director, Developing Castes - 1Deputy Director Scheduled Castes - 1Asst. Commissioner Tribal Development - 5Class 2: 219Section Officer (Sachivalay) - 10Section Officer (GPSC) - 1Mamlatdar - 34State Tax Officer - 40Taluka Development Officer - 32Govt Labour Officer - 28Tribal Development Officer - 17District Inspector Land Record - 13Asst. Director, Food and Civil Supply - 10Social Welfare Officer (Dev. Cast) - 1Superintendent Prohibition & Excise - 2Municipal Chief Officer - 31The applicant must be Graduate in any stream.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:Official Advertisement:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 35 years as on 31st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Competitive Exams - Preliminary Exam (Objective Type) and Main Examination (Written Exam) followed by an Interview.Start date of submission of Online Application – 16th July 2018Last date of submission of Online Application – 31st July 2018Tentative Date of Prelim Exam – 21st October 2018