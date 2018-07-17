English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
GPSC Recruitment 2018: 294 Posts, Apply before 31st July 2018
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Competitive Exams
Image for representation.
GPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 294 vacancies for the posts of Gujarat Administrative Service (Class -1), Gujarat Civil Services (Class -1 and Class – 2) and Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service (Class – 2) has begun on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Interested candidates must apply online for the relevant post on or before 31st July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for GPSC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Advertisements’ on home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ under ‘Advertisement number 40/2018-19’
Step 4 – The link https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in will come
Step 5 – Register yourself first
Step 6 – Fill the details and Save the form
Step 7 – Click on ‘Apply’ against respective posts
Step 8 – Login with required credentials
Step 9 – Fill the application form, pay online application fee and complete the application process
Step 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in/Registration.aspx
Direct Link for Login - https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in/Apply_RegistrationNo.aspx?sid=a2GSpnDbruI=&yr=yvWRrBfMHJY=&ano=HvLJ2i8KsX4=&opt=5wj69b1qrLjvSl6XO+p8kHglC6sVKRdL
Application Fee:
The candidates need to pay Rs.100 as application fee.
GPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 294
Class 1: 75
Gujarat Administrative Service, junior scale Deputy Collector/ Deputy District Development Officer - 50
Deputy Superintendent of police - 3
Asst. Commissioner of state tax - 15
Deputy Director, Developing Castes - 1
Deputy Director Scheduled Castes - 1
Asst. Commissioner Tribal Development - 5
Class 2: 219
Section Officer (Sachivalay) - 10
Section Officer (GPSC) - 1
Mamlatdar - 34
State Tax Officer - 40
Taluka Development Officer - 32
Govt Labour Officer - 28
Tribal Development Officer - 17
District Inspector Land Record - 13
Asst. Director, Food and Civil Supply - 10
Social Welfare Officer (Dev. Cast) - 1
Superintendent Prohibition & Excise - 2
Municipal Chief Officer - 31
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be Graduate in any stream.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
Official Advertisement:
https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/Documents/AdvertismentDocument/Advertisement-40-2018-19.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 35 years as on 31st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Competitive Exams - Preliminary Exam (Objective Type) and Main Examination (Written Exam) followed by an Interview.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of Online Application – 16th July 2018
Last date of submission of Online Application – 31st July 2018
Tentative Date of Prelim Exam – 21st October 2018
