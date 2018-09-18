GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

GPSC Recruitment 2018: 412 Deputy Section Officer Posts, Apply before 1st Oct 2018

The selection process will include Preliminary Exam and Mains Exam followed by Interviews and Final Results.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 18, 2018, 12:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
GPSC Recruitment 2018: 412 Deputy Section Officer Posts, Apply before 1st Oct 2018
Picture for representation.
Loading...
GPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 412 vacancies for the post of Deputy Section Officer has begun on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. The selected candidates will be placed in Class-3 for Deputy Section Officer / Deputy Mamlatdar post. The application window is scheduled to close on 1st October 2018 thereby interested candidates must apply online before the deadline by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for GPSC Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on Advertisements tab
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ tab given in front of Advertisement No. 55/2018-19
Step 4 – Again click on Apply, Register yourself and Login to your profile with One Time Registration Number
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee, and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link
https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in/AdvtDetails.aspx?sid=a2GSpnDbruI=&yr=yvWRrBfMHJY=&ano=hAYh/Kcpgqc=

Application Fee - Rs.100

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree, must have basic knowledge of Computer Applications, proficiency in Gujarati language and/or Hindi.

Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 35 years as on the last date of advertisement.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed on a probation period of 5 years and will be eligible to receive a Fix Pay of Rs.38090 per month.

Selection Process:
The selection process will include Preliminary Exam and Mains Exam followed by Interviews and Final Results.

Official Advertisement:
Candidates must go through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in/AdvtDetailFiles/GPSC_201819_55.pdf
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BJP Worker Washes MP Nishikant Dubey's Feet & Drinks Same Water

BJP Worker Washes MP Nishikant Dubey's Feet & Drinks Same Water

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...