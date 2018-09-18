English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GPSC Recruitment 2018: 412 Deputy Section Officer Posts, Apply before 1st Oct 2018
The selection process will include Preliminary Exam and Mains Exam followed by Interviews and Final Results.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
GPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 412 vacancies for the post of Deputy Section Officer has begun on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. The selected candidates will be placed in Class-3 for Deputy Section Officer / Deputy Mamlatdar post. The application window is scheduled to close on 1st October 2018 thereby interested candidates must apply online before the deadline by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for GPSC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on Advertisements tab
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ tab given in front of Advertisement No. 55/2018-19
Step 4 – Again click on Apply, Register yourself and Login to your profile with One Time Registration Number
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee, and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link –
https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in/AdvtDetails.aspx?sid=a2GSpnDbruI=&yr=yvWRrBfMHJY=&ano=hAYh/Kcpgqc=
Application Fee - Rs.100
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree, must have basic knowledge of Computer Applications, proficiency in Gujarati language and/or Hindi.
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 35 years as on the last date of advertisement.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed on a probation period of 5 years and will be eligible to receive a Fix Pay of Rs.38090 per month.
Selection Process:
The selection process will include Preliminary Exam and Mains Exam followed by Interviews and Final Results.
Official Advertisement:
Candidates must go through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in/AdvtDetailFiles/GPSC_201819_55.pdf
How to apply for GPSC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on Advertisements tab
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ tab given in front of Advertisement No. 55/2018-19
Step 4 – Again click on Apply, Register yourself and Login to your profile with One Time Registration Number
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee, and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link –
https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in/AdvtDetails.aspx?sid=a2GSpnDbruI=&yr=yvWRrBfMHJY=&ano=hAYh/Kcpgqc=
Application Fee - Rs.100
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree, must have basic knowledge of Computer Applications, proficiency in Gujarati language and/or Hindi.
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 35 years as on the last date of advertisement.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed on a probation period of 5 years and will be eligible to receive a Fix Pay of Rs.38090 per month.
Selection Process:
The selection process will include Preliminary Exam and Mains Exam followed by Interviews and Final Results.
Official Advertisement:
Candidates must go through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in/AdvtDetailFiles/GPSC_201819_55.pdf
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH: Mamata Banerjee Plays 'Hum Honge Kamyab' on Mickey Mouse's Accordion in Germany
- Manmarziyaan Garners Critical Acclaim But Remains Low on Its Day 4 at the Box Office
- Ranveer Singh’s Bromance with Sonu Sood and Rohit Shetty is Winning the Internet
- KL Rahul and Umesh Yadav Have a Day Out at Arsenal Football Club
- 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive Review: Are the Updates Worth it?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...