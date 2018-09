GPSC Recruitment 2018: 412 Deputy Section Officer Posts, Apply before 1st Oct 2018

GPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 412 vacancies for the post of Deputy Section Officer has begun on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in . The selected candidates will be placed in Class-3 for Deputy Section Officer / Deputy Mamlatdar post. The application window is scheduled to close on 1st October 2018 thereby interested candidates must apply online before the deadline by following the instructions given below:How to apply for GPSC Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in Step 2 – Click on Advertisements tabStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ tab given in front of Advertisement No. 55/2018-19Step 4 – Again click on Apply, Register yourself and Login to your profile with One Time Registration NumberStep 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee, and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceApplication Fee - Rs.100The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree, must have basic knowledge of Computer Applications, proficiency in Gujarati language and/or Hindi.The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 35 years as on the last date of advertisement.The selected candidates will be placed on a probation period of 5 years and will be eligible to receive a Fix Pay of Rs.38090 per month.The selection process will include Preliminary Exam and Mains Exam followed by Interviews and Final Results.Candidates must go through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying: