Grab Opportunities to Increase Competitiveness in International Market, Rajnath Singh tells HAL

Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday lauded the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for achieving operational clearance on seven platforms, including Light Combat Aircraft and Light Combat Helicopter, and overhauling Hawk and SU 30 MKI. Singh was speaking after inaugurating the new Light Combat Helicopter production hangar at the helicopter division of the city-headquartered HAL.

Noting that HAL faces stiff competition from private defence industries, Singh asked the DPSU to take this changing environment as a challenge and grab the opportunities to increase their competitiveness in the international market. The LCH is completely ready for operational induction and Helicopter Complex is fully geared up for the production of LCH, the HAL said in a statement quoting its Chairman and Managing Director R Madhavan.

The new hangar will augment LCH production capacity to reach a peak production of 30 helicopters per year, HAL said. The techno commercial proposal for 15 Limited Series Production helicopters has already been submitted by HAL in March 2018 and the order is awaited. The total projected requirement is for around 160 helicopters, it said.

HAL officials apprised Singh of the progress of new design and development programme of indigenous Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH). The full scale mock-up was showcased to the Minister, the release said.

The IMRH (for IAF, Navy and Army) is proposed as are placement to the existing medium lift helicopters such as Mi17s, Kamovs and Seakings which will phase out in the next eight to ten years and HAL is keen to complete the development of IMRH during this time, it said.

"Induction of indigenous IMRH will result in considerable savings of foreign exchange. Preliminary Project Report for Development has been submitted to MoD for sanction of funds by CCS," the statement said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.