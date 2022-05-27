Graft Case: Chautala Reaches Tihar Jail; to Be Lodged in Prison Number 2

Former Haryana chief minster Om Prakash Chautala was on Friday brought to Tihar Jail here after he was awarded a four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case, officials said. Chautala (86) was medically examined on his arrival in the prison complex. He will be lodged in a cell in jail number 2 along with two other inmates. He reached the jail around 7 pm, a senior jail official said. Earlier too, he was lodged in jail number 2 after being convicted in another case, they said. Special Judge Vikas Dhull also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the convict in the case of acquiring disproportionate assets from 1993 to 2006. The judge also directed the authorities concerned to confiscate four of his properties.

The court had last week convicted Chautala and said the accused had failed to satisfactorily account for such disproportionality by proving his source of income or means by way of which, he acquired assets during this period. The CBI had filed the case in 2005, and a charge sheet was filed on March 26, 2010, accusing him of amassing assets disproportionate to his legitimate income, between 1993 and 2006.

The INLD chief walked free from the Tihar Jail on July 2 last year after serving a 10-year sentence in a recruitment scam. He was jailed in 2013 in connection with a teacher recruitment scam. Chautala, his son Ajay Chautala and 53 others, including IAS officer Sanjiv Kumar, were convicted and sentenced in the case of illegal recruitment of 3,206 junior basic teachers in 2000.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.