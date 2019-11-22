Gram Panchayat Official Booked for Owning Disproportionate Assets Worth Rs 2 Crore in MP

Indore: A gram panchayat secretary has been booked for owning disproportionate assets worth Rs 2 crore, following a raid conducted at his home in Atyana village on Friday, police said.

The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police received information about Yogesh Dubey, the secretary of Atyana village panchayat, owning disproportionate assets worth Rs 2 crore, Lokayukta's deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Santosh Singh Bhadoriya said.

Dubey has been working with the panchayat and village development department since 1997 at Atyana, located 30 km from Indore, he said.

The police has seized Rs 4.15 lakh in cash, one-and- a-half kg of silver and 150 gm of gold jewellery from Dubey's home, Bhadoriya said.

Authorities are also probing his properties including two houses, five shops and around eight acres of land, the senior official said, adding that bank deposits to the tune of Rs 12.75 lakh are also under investigation.

A detailed investigation and evaluation of the disproportionate assets are underway and Dubey has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

