Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Gram Panchayat Official Booked for Owning Disproportionate Assets Worth Rs 2 Crore in MP

The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police received information about Yogesh Dubey, the secretary of Atyana village panchayat, owning disproportionate assets worth Rs 2 crore, Lokayukta's deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Santosh Singh Bhadoriya said.

PTI

Updated:November 22, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gram Panchayat Official Booked for Owning Disproportionate Assets Worth Rs 2 Crore in MP
Image for representation.

Indore: A gram panchayat secretary has been booked for owning disproportionate assets worth Rs 2 crore, following a raid conducted at his home in Atyana village on Friday, police said.

The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police received information about Yogesh Dubey, the secretary of Atyana village panchayat, owning disproportionate assets worth Rs 2 crore, Lokayukta's deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Santosh Singh Bhadoriya said.

Dubey has been working with the panchayat and village development department since 1997 at Atyana, located 30 km from Indore, he said.

The police has seized Rs 4.15 lakh in cash, one-and- a-half kg of silver and 150 gm of gold jewellery from Dubey's home, Bhadoriya said.

Authorities are also probing his properties including two houses, five shops and around eight acres of land, the senior official said, adding that bank deposits to the tune of Rs 12.75 lakh are also under investigation.

A detailed investigation and evaluation of the disproportionate assets are underway and Dubey has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram