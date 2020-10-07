Gram Sabhas Should Pass Resolution Against Stubble Burning, Hry Chief Secy Tells DCs

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan on Wednesday told the deputy commissioners that gram sabhas should pass resolutions against stubble burning, according to an official statement here. Besides this, Vardhan, who was presiding over a meeting with the DCs through video conferencing, directed them to ensure the availability of crop residue management machinery to small and marginal farmers on a priority basis.

He said that every sarpanch should hold a meeting of the gram sabha and should pass a resolution not to burn stubble. Vardhan also directed them to carry out a comprehensive awareness campaign at the district-level, block, and village level, so as to make the people aware about ill effects of stubble burning on the environment.

He said that activities like organising seminars and wall painting should be carried out. The chief secretary said that all those panchayats, which earlier came in the ‘red zone’ on stubble burning but now perform well under the crop residue management will be rewarded at the state level.

He said that the panchayat, which gets the first, second and third position, will be rewarded an amount of Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, respectively. Notably, every year, Punjab and Haryana are blamed for rising air pollution and smog due to stubble burning by farmers.

The chief secretary directed the DCs to ensure adequate supply crop residue management machinery in districts, allocation of 70 per cent machinery to custom hiring centeres and farmers, especially small and marginal farmers. In the meeting, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, V Umashankar informed that a system has been developed to closely monitor and control the incidence of crop residue burning. Under this, an SMS will be sent by state authorities twice a day to sarpanches, village secretaries, deputy directors, agriculture departments, tehsildars and deputy commissioners if stubble is found burning in the range of 100 to 115 m, based on the satellite image so that the officers concerned can visit the spot and take stock of the situation and implement the next action.

