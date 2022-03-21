Gram Sanrakshak Yojana: Haryana CM Exhorts Officers to Visit Adopted Villages, Monitor Development

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday addressed around 4,000 Class-I gazetted officers of the state government through an audio webinar and exhorted them to monitor development activities in the villages to be adopted by them under the ‘Gram Sanrakshak Yojana’. According to an official statement, Khattar motivated the officers to work in this sphere diligently with an intention to serve people.

“We have coined a new term for this unique collaboration of government officials for public welfare and development of the state. Like there is Public Private Partnership (PPP), this will be called Government Community Partnership (GCP) wherein the officers will work for development of villages besides routine office work," he said. “We have specifically chosen a non-working day for this webinar as this work will be done on non-working days," he said.

He elaborated that it is not a part of their job but more of social service. “They have to visit their adopted village at least once a month and monitor its development," he said.

The chief minister urged the officers to work on the initiative following the mantra of “Sabka Sath-Sabka Vishwas". He said that other than ensuring the overall development of the state, the government is committed to ensuring happiness and prosperity of the people.

The chief minister emphasised that the state would be on the path of progress if everyone, including serving and retired officers, contributed towards development of villages. Listing out the works to be done under the initiative, he said the first will be income verification under the Parivar Pehchan Patra (family ID) scheme. He said that local committees are working on it and the officers will expedite the process of income verification. “Second thing will be to authenticate the verified income so that the benefits of government schemes reach the eligible beneficiaries," he added.

