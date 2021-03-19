Gram Ujala Scheme to Offer LED Bulbs for Rs 10 Per Piece in Rural Areas

State-run EESL arm Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) on Friday launched the Gram Ujala programme under which high quality energy efficient LED bulbs will be given for Rs 10 per piece in certain villages of five states in the first phase. In the first phase of this programme, 15 million LED bulbs will be distributed across villages of Aarah (Bihar), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh), Nagpur (Maharashtra), and villages in western Gujarat. The programme will be financed entirely through carbon credits and will be the first such programme in India. "CESL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), unveiled GRAM UJALA programme today," CESL said in a statement.

The Gram Ujala programme was launched by Power & New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh in Bihar. Under the programme, 7 watt and 12-watt LED bulbs with three years of warranty will be given to rural consumers on submission of working incandescent bulbs. The Gram Ujala programme will be implemented in villages of the five districts only and consumers can exchange a maximum of five LED bulbs. These rural households will also have metres installed in their houses to account for usage. The programme will have a significant impact on India's climate change action energy savings of 2025 million KWh/year and CO2 reductions of 1.65 million tonnes CO2/year. It will also enable better illumination, at an affordable price. This will usher in a better standard of life, financial savings, more economic activity, and better safety for rural citizens, as per the statement.

"It is a moment of great pride and joy that we are able to find a solution that will provide affordable and high-quality LEDs to our rural population. I commend the efforts of Convergence (CESL) for their relentless work in taking the country's vision forward. I am sure such commitment and effort will be replicated across rural areas of India," Singh said. Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar said it was a very important initiative based on an innovative model utilising carbon credits.

"Gram Ujala will not only give a fillip to our fight against climate change by increasing energy efficiency, but also usher in a better standard of life, financial savings, and better safety for the citizens in rural areas," he added. EESL Executive Vice Chairman Saurabh Kumar said the Ujala programme could not touch every village because the rural consumers were not able to pay Rs 70 per LED bulb. "With GRAM UJALA scheme, we will be taking back the consumer's incandescent bulbs and provide this high-quality LED bulb for Rs 10 per bulb," he added.

Further, carbon credit documentation will be sent to UN-accredited validators for inclusion into the Shine Programme of activities. Carbon credits will be prepared under the Shine Programme of Activities with an option for verifying under the Voluntary Carbon Standard, depending on the needs of buyers. Carbon credit buyers will also be sought through an open process based on initial discussions with the market. The balance cost and margin on the LED cost will be recouped through the carbon credits earned. With price being one of the principle barriers, the Gram Ujala programme has been designed to support widespread distribution by removing the chief barrier for rural consumers. In addition, the energy savings garnered will reduce household's energy outlay, enabling higher disposable income and savings.