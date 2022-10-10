Grand Gateways, Heritage Architecture, Sculptural Gallery: All You Need to Know About Grandeur of Ujjain’s ‘Mahakal Lok’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 856-crore ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. Two grand gateways, a majestic colonnade of 108 ornate pillars made of intricately carved sandstones, gushing fountains and a running panel of over 50 murals depicting stories from Shiv Puran are among the major highlights of the Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project.

Considered one of holiest places on earth by the Hindus, lakhs of people visit the Mahakaleshwar Temple during Shravan month of the Hindu calendar or Mahashivratri, besides the Simhasth Kumbh that takes place every 12 years. The Kumbh in Ujjain was last held in 2016.

What is Mahakal Lok project?

Development of the project has been planned under two phases. Phase I of the Mahakal Lok project will help in enriching the experience of pilgrims visiting the temple by providing them with world class modern amenities. It aims to decongest the entire area and also put special emphasis on conservation and restoration of heritage structures. Under the project, the temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times. Existing footfall of the temple, which is currently around 1.5 crore per annum, is expected to be doubled.

Features of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’

The Mahakal Path contains 108 stambhs (pillars) which depict Anand Tandav Swaroop (Dance form) of Lord Shiva. Many religious sculptures depicting the life of Lord Shiva are installed along the Mahakal Path. The Mural wall along the Path is based on Shiva Purana stories such as Act of creation, Birth of Ganesha, Story of Sati and Daksha among others.

The Plaza area, which is spread over 2.5 hectares, is surrounded by a lotus pond and contains the statue of Shiva along with fountains. The entire premise will be monitored 24×7 by Integrated Command and Control Centre with the help of artificial intelligence and surveillance cameras.

The over 900-metre-long corridor — ‘Mahakal Lok’ — billed as one of the largest such corridors in India skirts around the old Rudrasagar Lake which has also been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the ancient Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 ‘jyotirlings’ in the country that gets devotees throughout the year.

Among other highlights of the project include a mid-way zone, a park, a multi-storied parking lot for cars and buses, florist and other shops, solar lighting, a facility centre for pilgrims, water pipeline and sewer line. A light and sound system has also been developed, and work on phase two of the project is currently underway.

Ahead of ‘Mahakal Lok’ inauguration, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, many Madhya Pradesh ministers, district collectors and various state departments have changed their profile photographs on Twitter to a common thematic picture.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here