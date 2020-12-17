Grand Masjid in Ayodhya to be Named Dhannipur Mosque, Foundation Stone to be Laid on R-Day

The blueprint of the mosque to replace the Babri Masjid will be unveiled on Saturday, December 19, and the construction work on the five-acre land in Ayodhya's Rounahi, allotted to the Sunni Waqf Board by the Supreme Court, is likely to commence on January 26 next year, said members the Indo-Islamic Culture Foundation Trust.

Speaking to the media, Athar Hussain, spokesperson of the Indo-Islamic Culture Foundation (IICF), said that the foundation of the mosque will be laid on January 26. "The Trust chose January 26, 2021, for laying the foundation stone of the Ayodhya mosque as on this day our Constitution came into effect over seven decades ago. Our Constitution is based on pluralism, which is the leitmotif of our mosque project," he said.

Ahead of the key meet on Saturday, all members of the IICF and the architect who made the map of the mosque have been called to Lucknow. Hussain informed that those who will not be able to come to Lucknow for the meeting will be connected virtually.

Clarifying on the name of the proposed mosque, he said that it will be named as Dhannipur Mosque and there will be no mention of Babur or anything related to him in the mosque. Information on the final map of the mosque will be given on December 19 during a press conference, he said, adding that all preparations for its construction have begun.

"The IICF has also appealed to the people to cooperate in the construction of the mosque by opening an account. Many people from all over the country and abroad are constantly coming forward to help in building the mosque," he said.