Grand Stage, Arrangements for 1 Lakh People Underway Ahead of Modi’s Aligarh Visit Tomorrow

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for Raja Mahendra Singh State University in Aligarh on Tuesday. Preparations are underway for the event as a grand stage will be made and seating arrangements for approximately one lakh people. With assembly elections due early next year in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP doesn’t want to leave any chance of giving out a message by symbolic events.

It is believed that the saffron party will sound the poll bugle in the state though this mega event. Modi will not only take part in the foundation stone laying ceremony, but will also address a huge public meeting, preparations for which are underway on a large scale. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach Aligarh on Monday to take stock of the preparations.

A huge pandal has been built in three lakh square meters, in which there is a seating arrangement for approximately one lakh people. Also, in view of the heat, arrangements for AC and fans have also been made. The SPG has taken the entire pandal under its security cover. The whole city is covered with posters and banners. The BJP is not leaving any stone unturned to make the PM’s visit a success.

Keeping in mind the impact of the farmers’ movement in western Uttar Pradesh, this visit of the Prime Minister gains more importance. He is likely to reach out to the farmers and Jat voters with his public meeting and will also try to create an atmosphere in favour of the BJP. On September 26, the Prime Minister will be on a tour of UP again.

While Modi is going to lay the foundation stone for the university named after him, Raja Mahendra Singh has fought against the BJP in elections. He defeated Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the 1957 Lok Sabha elections from the Mathura constituency. While Singh was an independent candidate, Vajpayee was the candidate for the Bharatiya Jan Sangh.

Raja Mahendra Singh became a student of the Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental College in 1895, which was later renamed the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in 1920. He is said to have leased a plot, called Tikonia Park, to AMU in 1929.

Hence RSS and BJP leaders had demanded in 2019 that the university be renamed after him and the university celebrate his birthday. It was after this that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced a state-level university to be set up and named after Singh on September 14, 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here