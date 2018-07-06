Grandmother, Daughter & Granddaughter Found Dead in Amritsar Home

Three women of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances in their house in Amritsar’s Makowal village on Thursday morning. The maternal grandmother, daughter and granddaughter who were found dead in their house have been identified as Kartar Kaur, Harmeet Kaur and Dilpreet Kaur.Kartar’s daughter Jeeto said that she had been calling her mother from past three days but nobody was attending her call.“We called another relative of ours from the same village who went inside the house by scaling the wall and got to know about their death,” she said.Kartar’s grandson, Amarbir Singh suspected that the trio had been murdered said, “Village’s sarpanch called me early morning and told about it. When I came here, foul smell was coming from the house. Dilpreet had a troublesome relationship with her husband Prabh. Since he used to trouble her a lot, I’m convinced that he is involved in their murder,”The former Sarpanch also hinted at marital discord, “Dilpreet didn’t have a cordial relationship with her spouse. Dilpreet was married in Chichrewal village and her husband would often come to meet her and threaten her to go back with him.” he said.SP (D) Harpal Singh who is investigating the matter, suspected land dispute and said, “The deceased had their last conversation with the neighbours on Tuesday evening. It appears that the murder was properly planned,”