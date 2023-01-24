'Grave Concern': Kiren Rijiju Says SC Collegium Putting out Secret RAW, IB Inputs in Public

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said certain portions of sensitive reports of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) were put in public domain by the Supreme Court Collegium and asserted that it was a “matter of grave concern".

Amid a conflict on judges appointments between the government and the judiciary, the minister said intelligence agency officials work in a secret manner for the nation, and they (collegium) would “think twice" in future if their reports are made public and added that he will respond to this issue in an appropriate manner.

“Putting secret inputs of RAW and IB (on the appointment of judges in high courts) in public is a matter of serious concern. I will react to this in an appropriate manner in time," news agency ANI quoted Rijiju as saying.

ALSO READ: Rise of Rijiju – Junior Minister to In Charge of Law, Presenting Political Resolution at BJP’s Key Meet

His remarks came after some recent Supreme Court Collegium resolutions, which contained potions of IB and RAW reports on certain names recommended by the top court for appointment as high court judges, were made public last week.

The Supreme Court’s collegium system of appointing judges has become the latest flashpoint between the executive and judiciary.

Earlier on Monday, Rijiju said that judges don’t have to face elections and they have no public scrutiny, but people still “watch” and “assess” them from the way they deliver justice. “There is no public scrutiny of judges…as people don’t elect you, they cannot replace you. But people are watching you — your judgements, the way you deliver verdicts — people are watching and making assessments and forming opinions," he said, adding that nothing is hidden in the era of social media.

The law minister, however, also said that there’s no “Mahabharat" going on between the government and the judiciary as is being projected by some sections. He asked if there is no debate or discussion in a democracy, “what kind of democracy is it".

Rijiju had earlier told News18 that the collegium system of judicial appointment was faulty and must be changed.

On Sunday, Rijiju cited the views of a retired high court judge, who said the Supreme Court “hijacked” the Constitution by deciding to appoint judges itself. Sharing the video of an interview of Justice R S Sodhi (retd), a former judge of the Delhi Court, on Twitter, Rijiju wrote: “elected representatives represent the interests of the People & make laws. Our Judiciary is independent and our Constitution is Supreme.”

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here