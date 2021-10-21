Gravely Troubled' By Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh, Says USCIRF

Jha Washington: A US commission on religious freedom has said that it is gravely troubled over the recent wave of violence against the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh and urged the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to launch a crackdown on extremist elements that fan anti-Hindu sentiments. Attacks on Hindu temples have intensified in Bangladesh since last Wednesday after an alleged blasphemous post surfaced on social media during the Durga Puja celebrations.

On late Sunday night, a mob damaged 66 houses and set on fire at least 20 homes of Hindus in Bangladesh. Condemning the attack, US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Chair Nadine Maenza said: the USCIRF is gravely troubled about the recent wave of violence against Hindus that has erupted in Bangladesh.

We applaud Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s response to the heinous crimes by sending paramilitary forces to contain violence. However, we continue to urge the Bangladeshi government to crackdown on extremist elements that fan anti-Hindu sentiments in the country, she said. The USCIRF is especially disturbed by the widespread attacks and desecration of Hindu places of worship, said its Commissioner Anurima Bhargava.

The communal violence has left hundreds injured and a few reportedly killed. USCIRF urges the Bangladeshi government to safeguard the rights and security of Hindus and all religious communities in the country and hold the perpetrators of these gruesome attacks responsible, she said. According to an official account in Bangladesh, at least five people were killed in the recent communal clashes in the country. Unconfirmed reports suggest the casualty figures to be as high as seven.

The police said over 450 suspected temple attackers were arrested so far in different parts of the country and a manhunt was underway to track down more since Wednesday. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Hasina instructed her home minister to initiate immediate action against those who incited violence using religion as she asked the people not to trust anything on social media without fact-checking.

Hindus make up some 10 per cent of the Muslim-majority Bangladesh’s 169 million population. There have been reports of violence against Hindus in the country over the years. The violence included vandalism of and setting fire to houses, shops and businesses of the Hindu community, rapes and sexual assaults.

