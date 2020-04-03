'Great Disservice to People': Shiv Sena Slams Organisers of Nizamuddin Gathering Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Friday said holding a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area at the time of coronavirus pandemic was an "inhuman" act and came down heavily on the organisers of the last month's event.

The mega gathering at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters at Nizamuddin in the national capital, attended by delegates from across India and also abroad, became a key source for the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

"What religious and national service have these people done by such a congregation in the name of Islam. In fact, it is inhuman and great disservice," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"Masjids in Islamic countries have been closed down and people have been asked to offer namazat their home. There is a lockdown even in Mecca and Medina," it said.

The editorial said the event has increased concerns about coronavirus spread in the country.

"The programme saw congregation of over 5,000 people from 22 states in the country and eight foreign countries. Out of the 5,000 participants, 2,000 were foreigners.

"Out of these delegates, 380 have tested coronavirus positive. This is nothing but unforgivable negligence and show of arrogance by fundamentalists," the Marathi daily said.

The Delhi police say they asked the organisers to stop the gathering. The organisers, on the other hand, say the police and administration did not give passes to delegates to move out during the lockdown, the editorial said.

"What is truth only these two will know. But just like the police cleared the Shaheen Bagh protest area after the Delhi assembly polls, this event also could have been stopped using force.

"This was a matter of national health and not religion. The Muslim community, too, would have supported such a move. Violating the lockdown is playing with other people's lives," it said.

The paper also noted that the issue came handy for those who want to play Hindu-Muslim politics.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube