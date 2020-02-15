Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'Great Honour, I Think?': Ahead of India Visit, Donald Trump Tweets on Facebook's 'No. 1 and No. 2'

Trump along with the First Lady are scheduled to visit Ahmedabad and New Delhi on February 24 and 25, according to a White House announcement early this week.

News18.com

Updated:February 15, 2020, 9:32 AM IST
'Great Honour, I Think?': Ahead of India Visit, Donald Trump Tweets on Facebook's 'No. 1 and No. 2'
US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AP File Photo/Evan Vucci)

New Delhi: With his India visit scheduled for February 24 and 25, US President Donald Trump on Saturday tweeted saying he is looking forward to it and said it is a great honour that Facebook has ranked him number one and Prime Minister Narendra Modi number two on their popularity on the social networking site.

"Great honor, I think? Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that "Donald J. Trump is Number 1 on Facebook. Number 2 is Prime Minister Modi of India." Actually, I am going to India in two weeks. Looking forward to it! (sic)" President Trump said in a tweet.

This is not the first time that the US President has claimed to be the number one and Prime Minister Modi number two on their popularity on Facebook.

Last month in an interview to CNBC TV on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump said: "I'm No.1 on Facebook, you know who's no.2? Modi from India".

Trump along with the First Lady are scheduled to visit Ahmedabad and New Delhi on February 24 and 25, according to a White House announcement early this week.

This would be president's first bilateral visit in the third decade of 21st century and also the first after his acquittal by the Senate in the impeachment trial.

Trump is expected to get a roaring welcome by lakhs of people when he arrives in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

He along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to deliver a historic speech in front of hundreds and thousands of people at the newly build Motera stadium, the largest cricket stadium of the world.

Trump will start his two-day India visit from Ahmedabad, where he will take part in a grand roadshow, visit the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate a newly-built cricket stadium with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24.

During his visit to Modi's home state Gujarat, Trump, along with the Indian prime minister, would participate in a grand roadshow, planned along a 7-km stretch from the Ahmedabad airport to the Sabarmati Ashram, sources had said.

If this route is used for the road show, the slum locality near Indira bridge, which is on the opposite direction, will not come into the picture, said officials.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
